Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYFree Report) by 13,645.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRGY. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,133,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.