Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $76.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

