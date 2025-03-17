Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 7,919 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.