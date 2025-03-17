PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 52.1% in February

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:PPCCY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

