PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $275,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The trade was a 94.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 276,057 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

