PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 276,057 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
