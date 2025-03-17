Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II makes up 2.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.05% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 634,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 1,036,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NETD opened at $10.95 on Monday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.