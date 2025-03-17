Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.44% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

