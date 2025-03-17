Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. SIM Acquisition Corp. I accounts for 1.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.82% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,056,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,998,000.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SIMA opened at $10.17 on Monday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

About SIM Acquisition Corp. I

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

