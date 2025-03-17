Performa Ltd US LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 12.4% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

