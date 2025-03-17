Performa Ltd US LLC Buys 67 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $254.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

