Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,561,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,522,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,782,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

