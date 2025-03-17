Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCFree Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,561,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,152.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,522,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,782,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.