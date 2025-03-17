Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 218 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after buying an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,662,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 519,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,810,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

