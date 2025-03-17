Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 215 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IYG opened at $76.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

