Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 104 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.03 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

