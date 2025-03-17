Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $203,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aflac by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 15.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Barclays dropped their target price on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $107.44 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,546 shares of company stock worth $5,863,616 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

