Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $273,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $19,360,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,203,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $66.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.