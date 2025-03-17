Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DE opened at $478.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

