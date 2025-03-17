Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.00 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

