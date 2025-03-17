Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,001 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

