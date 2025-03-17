Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$47.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.92.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.09 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.85.

In other news, Director James Allan Neate acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,450.00. Also, Director Nora Duke acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,388.24. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

