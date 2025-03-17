Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 281,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,861,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $92.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

