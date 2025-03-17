Parallel Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $275.24 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

