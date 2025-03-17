Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF comprises 1.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF worth $69,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,637,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,633,000 after acquiring an additional 481,894 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 219,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,717,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,546,000 after acquiring an additional 139,856 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,112,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 216,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

DYNF opened at $49.16 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.