Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $1,506,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $122.83 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

