Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

