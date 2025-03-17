Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 6,421 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

