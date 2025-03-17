Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Short Interest Update

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PARR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $809.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Par Pacific
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.