Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Short Interest Update

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 273,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 249,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after buying an additional 328,325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 63.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 303,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $809.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

