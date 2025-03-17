Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $106,625,000.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497.60. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

