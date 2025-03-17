Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stake Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 2.61% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 209,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PTBD opened at $20.08 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.