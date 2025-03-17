Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXLCO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.04. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

