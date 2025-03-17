Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Oxbridge Re pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Oxbridge Re pays out -57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelis Insurance pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oxbridge Re is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re -$1.78 million -10.67 -$9.91 million ($0.84) -3.36 Fidelis Insurance $2.42 billion 0.70 $2.13 billion $0.94 16.08

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Fidelis Insurance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelis Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelis Insurance has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxbridge Re and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelis Insurance 1 2 3 0 2.33

Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $20.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -114.38% -64.42% Fidelis Insurance 20.17% 15.27% 3.36%

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Oxbridge Re on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

