Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Director Acquires $94,000.00 in Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,670.45. This represents a 57.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 420,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,894. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 264,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 148,223 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 228,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 135,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

