one8zero8 LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $2,177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Yum China by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441,252 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

