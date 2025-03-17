one8zero8 LLC Purchases Shares of 601 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $951.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $849.90. The company has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

