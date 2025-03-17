one8zero8 LLC Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $62.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

