one8zero8 LLC Buys Shares of 439 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

AMP stock opened at $485.94 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $531.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.