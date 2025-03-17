one8zero8 LLC Buys New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

SOFI stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

