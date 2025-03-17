one8zero8 LLC Acquires Shares of 841 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $813.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $830.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $842.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.