one8zero8 LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

