one8zero8 LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after purchasing an additional 122,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,451,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

