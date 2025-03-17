One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

