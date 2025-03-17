OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 631,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.