OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 631,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.82.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
