Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Constellation Energy, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks are influenced by global oil prices, geopolitical events, and economic conditions, making them sensitive to changes in the energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $35.13 on Friday, reaching $846.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $997.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.31. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,951,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $11.81 on Friday, reaching $312.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.71. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion and a PE ratio of 56.10.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $167.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $392.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.82. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $156.54. 2,805,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.92. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $211.86. 1,636,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.10. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $98.88. 3,263,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

