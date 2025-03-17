Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 608,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Obayashi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBYCF remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Obayashi has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.