Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $23,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYXH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 161,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,968. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,043.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.68%. Equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.