Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 50.1% in February

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

BXMX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 267,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP David J. Lamb sold 3,000 shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445.20. This trade represents a 78.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMX. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 317,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 103,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

