Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 108,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,598. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

