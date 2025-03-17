Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMZ. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 59.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 463,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 81.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 67.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 234.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NMZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 152,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,893. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

