Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

