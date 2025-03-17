Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ NTRSO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 18,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,959. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

